Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, February 27, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

CLASS III SUBDIVISION: Application from Mike & Lisa Reinhart for a Registered Land Survey at 630 & 680 Game Farm Road N; A Agriculture Zoning District; PID# 03-117-24-33-0006 & PID# 03-117-24-33-0007. The Registered Land Survey being prepared is consistent with previous city approvals.

VARIANCE: Application from Bryan & Kristen Ophaug for a side yard setback variance to reduce the required setback from 15 feet to a distance of 7 feet for the construction of garage at 5360 Eastview Avenue; R-1 Low Density Single-Family Residential Zoning District; PID# 12-117-24-24-0005.

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

