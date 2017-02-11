Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF MINNETONKA BEACH

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, Hennepin County, MN will hold three public hearings in the Council Chambers at 2945 Westwood Rd. on Monday, February 27, 2017, Monday, March 20, 2017, and Monday, April 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to consider adopting an amendment to Chapter 2, Land Use Management Zoning of the Minnetonka Beach City Code. The proposal includes repealing the existing Chapter 2 of the Minnetonka Beach City Code and adopting a replacement Zoning Ordinance.

There may be a quorum of the City Council at these meetings.

The proposed amendment will reorganize and modernize the Citys zoning ordinance. In many instances, existing regulations are maintained and simplified within the new ordinance. However, new regulations are being proposed that involve new standards, permits and application requirements.

The Planning Commission intends to review Chapters 1-4 at the February 27, 2017 meeting and Chapters 5-8 at the March 20, 2017 meeting.

The most notable change proposed by the new ordinance will be elimination of the average minimum lakeshore setback (a setback that may change based on the decisions of your neighbors) in favor of an established and tailored lakeshore setback that will not change over time. Significant effort has been put into ensuring that the resulting lakeshore setback on each lot is as-good or more advantageous to each property owner when compared to existing setbacks. All lakeshore setbacks throughout the community will be specifically examined at the April 24th public hearing.

Written comments are solicited and should be received at City Hall by February 23, 2017, March 16, 2017, and April 20, 2017, prior to the applicable public hearing. Call City Hall at 952-471-8878 to review the proposed ordinance amendment or view the proposed amendment at: www.ci.minnetonka-beach.mn.us

Heidi Honey

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

February 11, March 4, April 8, 2017

651375