Orlando Pugh, 84

Orlando Pugh of Mound Minnesota died in Hospice Care at the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital on February 1, 2017, surrounded by members of her family. She was 84 years old.

Orlando was preceded in death by Charles R. Pugh, her husband for 66 1/2-years, who passed two months ago. She is survived by her three children; Sherrie Pugh, Richard Pugh, and Dawn Pugh; her daughter-in-law Lisa Pugh; her four grandchildren, Tina Studier, Jason Pugh, Jennifer Pugh, and Charles Snoddy; her grandson-in-law, Fred Studier; and two great grandchildren, Gabbi Studier and Adrian Snoddy.

Orlando was the oldest of the 19 children of Ora Smith from Ogden, Arkansas.

As the wife of an Army soldier, Orlando traveled and lived both in the United States and abroad, but in 1966, when Charles was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer, he bought her a house in Mound, Minnesota, where they have lived for over the past 50 years.

Orlando lived a well-rounded life. While she was devoted to her family, she also had several outside interests to balance the responsibilities as a wife and in raising her children.

During her time abroad, Orlando participated on the women’s bowling league at the military base in Germany. She also became a coach for the youth bowling league, which led her children to become avid bowlers. Upon moving to Mound she participated on the women’s bowling league at Aqua Bowl, Deephaven and Country Club Lanes in Excelsior MN. She also became coach for the youth bowling league she started at the bowling lanes in Mound.

Orlando had a 40-year career as an AVON Representative. While it was a very small franchise, it provided the foundation for her next endeavor in October 1986, when Orlando opened Orlando’s Boutique in downtown Mound. She provide a convenient location for the local community to purchase fabric and craft merchandise, as well as, alteration and dressmaking services. She was also a philanthropist donating items annually to WeCan and fabrics to make lap quilts for veterans through the VFW.

Orlando loved travel and playing computer games like PAC-MAN, Solitaire, and Mahjong. In her later years, one of her favorite date night activities with Charles was to visit the local casinos to play the penny-slot machines and eat at the buffets.

Orlando’s greatest love was her husband, Charles. They lived well together, and they left us together. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

The celebration of life was held on February 10, 2017 at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound.

