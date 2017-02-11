Orono dance sends 2 teams to State

Members of the Orono dance high kick team compete during the Section 3AA competition in Waconia on Feb. 4. (James Stitt/The Pioneer)

The Orono dance team competed on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Section 3AA competition at Waconia High School. There were 16 teams that competed hoping to get into the top four placements for jazz and the top three placements in high kick to advance to the State Tournament being held at the Target Center on Feb. 17 and 18.

Orono’s goal this year was to qualify for the first time in school history in both categories. They performed their best routines of the year and accomplished their goal.

They placed third in jazz. Other qualifying teams were Mound Westonka, who were named the 3AA Jazz Champions, Marshall taking second and Rockford taking the fourth spot.

In high kick, Orono was named the 3AA High Kick Champions, followed by Hutchinson in second and Mound Westonka taking third.

“We are very honored and excited to be representing Orono High School at the State Tournament on both Friday and Saturday,” Head Coach Sharon Forde said.