Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HENNEPIN FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-16-1554

ESTATE OF

SUZANNE KAY LUNDGREN,

DECEDENT.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 27th, day of February, 2017, at 10:00 oclock A.M., or as soon there after as the Petitioner may be heard, a hearing will be held at the above-named Court, located at 300 South Sixth Street, 400 Court Tower, Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the above named Decedent, dated the 12th day of March, 1993, and for the appointment of Harriet E. Lerdal, whose address is 2215 Xerxes Avenue North, Golden Valley, Minnesota, 55422, as personal representative of the estate of the above named Decedent in unsupervised administration and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court.

That if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and to sell real property and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.

NOTICE is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of the notice or said claims shall be barred.

Notice of the above proceeding is given pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-403 and 524.3-204.

Dated: December 30, 2016

/s/ Elizabeth V. Cutter

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kate Fogarty

Court Administrator

ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER

/s/ Sara G. Green

Sara G. Green,

Attorney No. 0393120

Elizabeth Lyons,

Attorney No. 0396059

Cornerstone Law, LLC

2915 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 211

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Phone: (612)768-1887

Fax: (612) 767-1888

E-Mail:sara@cornerstonefamilylaw.com

E-Mail:Elizabeth@cornerstonefam ilylaw.com

Published in

The Laker

February 11, 18, 2017

651411