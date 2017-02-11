School Board – WESTONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNETRISTA, MN

CONDENSED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES JANUARY 2017

January 23, 2017 ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

LOCATION/CALL TO ORDER: Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the organizational meeting of the School Board was called to order by Chair David Botts at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Ann Bremer, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Gina Smith, and Gary Wollner.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Bremer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

NOMINATIONS AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS: School Board Chair David Botts, acting as temporary chair, called for nominations for School Board Chair. Loren Davis nominated David Botts. Hearing no other nominations, David Botts was elected Board Chair for 2017. Vice Chair Chair Botts called for nominations for School Board Vice Chair. David Botts nominated Ann Bremer. Hearing no other nominations, Ann Bremer was elected Board Vice Chair for 2017. Clerk Chair Botts called for nominations for School Board Clerk. David Botts nominated Gary Wollner. Hearing no other nominations, Gary Wollner was elected Board Clerk for 2017. Treasurer Chair Botts called for nominations for Treasurer. David Botts nominated Ralph Harrison. Hearing no other nominations, Ralph Harrison was elected Board Treasurer for 2017.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, seconded by Vice Chair Bremer, to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Consent agenda items included approval of the School Board Meeting Schedule for 2017; School District Mileage Reimbursement Rate; Designation of Banks as Official Depositories of School Funds; Wire Transfers of Funds; Delegation of Authority; and Designation of Legal Counsel.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Botts moved to adjourn the organizational meeting. Second by Member Wollner. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting was adjourned at 7:02 p.m.

January 23, 2017 REGULAR BOARD MEETING

LOCATION/CALL TO ORDER: Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the School Board was called to order by Chair David Botts at 7:02 p.m. in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Ann Bremer, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Gina Smith and Gary Wollner.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Bowe, to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Consent agenda items included the approval of the December board meeting minutes; acceptance of donations; payment of monthly bills; general personnel activities such as Resignations, Leaves of Absence and Contract Approvals; and approval on second reading of Policies 1326 Advertising on School Premises, 6400 School District Testing Plan and Procedures, 1328 District Web Policy, 2615 District Electronic Mail and 4255 Social Media.

FIRST READING OF POLICY REVISIONS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Bremer, to approve on first reading the following policy revision: 3546 Transportation of Public School Students. Motion carried unanimously

APPROVAL OF RETIRED IT HARDWARD TO BE SOLD OR RECYCLED: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Bremer, to approve the list of retired IT Hardware by either sale or recycling. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Botts moved to adjourn the meeting. Second by Vice Chair Bremer. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting was adjourned at 8:05 p.m.

