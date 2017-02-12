OMW swim and dive earns first place finish over Buffalo

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team finished their regular conference schedule with a first place finish against a strong Buffalo High School team. As this was the last home meet of the season, it was also senior and parent appreciation night. The stands were packed and there was plenty of applause as each swimmer was introduced, from the seventh graders to the seniors.

OMW acknowledged its seven senior swimmers with running commentary provided by Coach Buecher, who was in peak form praising each athlete’s accomplishments, balancing it with embarrassing levity to ensure the boys stayed humbled. The seniors have been key contributors to the team’s success and will be missed next year. Several of the seniors, paired with a couple of the juniors, have been swimming together for 12 years.

As recognition activities subsided and the swimmers took to the starting blocks, Coach Buecher looked to finalize adjustments to the line-up with the Wright County Conference Championship in Hutchinson on Feb. 11 in mind. He was rewarded in the first varsity event with a pool record time of 1:40.04 by the 200-yard medley relay team of senior captains Will Brenton and Andy Kileen, junior Peter Sherek and senior Sig Muller.

Brenton went on to set a pool record in the 100-yard backstroke (52.02) and Kileen set a pool record in the 500-yard freestyle (4.51.30). Andy also posted a pool record time of 48.27 in his 100-yard freestyle portion of the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The seniors looked to ensure their presence in the pool after they graduate by putting their names all over the records board.

Senior Alec Otteson placed second to Brenton in the 100-yard backstroke, while senior captain Sol Dworsky anchored a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay behind the pool record team.

Senior Sig Muller placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and senior captain Alex Schrock continued to rack up points for the squad with his impressive performance on the 1-meter diving board.

Senior captain Charlie Treat led the JV 200-yard freestyle relay squad to a first place finish.

When Coach Buecher was approached after the conclusion of the meet, appearing to still be in a jovial mood from ribbing the seniors, provided some additional remarks.

“You’ve got to appreciate how the seniors have lead the team by example. Everyone down to the seventh graders becomes more confident, tries harder and performs better when they see what is being done by the senior group,” Buecher said. “In practice the seniors try and make it fun, while still demonstrating the work ethic needed to perform well in meets. I’m going to miss these guys, but in the mean time we have more work to do. I’ll get one more chance to make fun of them at the season ending banquet.”