Hutchinson breaks Orono’s regular-season winning streak

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Junior Guard Madeline Loder drives baseline against the Hutch Tigers. Hutchinson ended Orono’s 39 game regular season conference winning streak on Friday. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Lady Spartans went into last Friday’s match up with archrival Hutchinson riding a 26-regular-season-game winning streak in the Wright County Conference, having last lost a regular season game to a Wright County Conference member on March 8, 2014 to Delano.

However, the Tigers were certainly not intimidated by the Spartans; after losing the regular season conference championship to Orono last season, Hutchinson rallied and upset Orono in the Section Finals.

The Tigers brought a raucous crowd to the Orono fieldhouse, including its most famous basketball alumna, Lindsay Whalen of the Minnesota Lynx. Their fans kept Hutchinson’s energy up all game.

In the end, Hutchinson prevailed 58-51, holding Orono 35 points below the season high 86 points, which the Spartans scored against the Tigers earlier this season.

Coach Tim Ellefson’s Tigers relied upon an aggressive, full-court trapping defense and crashing the boards. Their offense was patient and worked the ball until they could get deep in the paint. It was an effective combination.

Hutchinson forced 19 Orono turnovers and completely disrupted their offense. Orono only had three assists on the game.

Tori Wortz paced Hutchinson with 20 points, while Orono got 22 from Tori Andrew and 18 from Madeline Loder.

“The game against Hutch is why we play basketball,” said Coach Lavesa Glover-Verhagen. “It’s always exciting knowing that every game you have to bring it. I anticipate for the remainder of our conference season our opponents will bring their best and I am certain that you will see ours.”

It has been a remarkable run for the Spartans, one not lost on Andrew, who has been a longtime starter on a team that has a 39-2 conference record over the past four seasons.

“We always get everyone’s best game and our conference is loaded with so many great basketball players,” Andrew said. “Hutch has Tori (Wortz) and ‘Kenzie (Rensch), New Prague has Maizie (Deihl) and Taylor (Hustad), Watertown has Claire (Killian) and Kirstin (Klitzke) and Delano has Erin (Norling), just to name a few.”

“They are all going to play in college and have been starting for years – It is fun to play against such great talent and I am so proud of my teammates and how they have competed this season,” Andrew said.

The possibility of a third game between these two teams still lingers, as they are the top two seeds in Section 6AAA heading into the final three weeks of the season.

Glover-Verhagen is excited about the challenge. “I love the fight and energy the girls have been giving me,” said Glover-Verhagen. “Now it is a chess match, with keeping kids healthy, getting our rotations right and making sure that I am my best for the girls on game days.”

For the coming week, the Spartans continue the second round of games against its WCC East slate and traveling to New Prague. Orono won the first game against New Prague on Jan. 12, 60-46.