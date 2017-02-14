JV Nordic skiers show spirit at championships

By MARTHA AVERY

FOR THE PIONEER Orono Sophmore Ava Winkels and Orono’s Julian Podsuz, a foreign exchange student from Germany competing in the Conference Championships. (Submitted photo)

Clear skies and cold temperatures greeted the Nordic skiers gathered for the JV Championships held at Elm Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The exposed hilltops did nothing to stop the biting wind, adding a windchill factor around zero. The recent thaw and freeze of the man-made snow created a granular ice, making racing conditions fast for the 5K skate course.

Five teams battled for position, with the Orono JV team capturing third place for the girls and the boys tied with Como for third. St. Paul Highland Park and Central took first and second place respectively in both divisions.

Senior Madison Michel claimed first place for the Orono girls and 18th overall at 19:03, with sophomores Abby Wilkens and Ava Winkels nipping at her heels. Wilkens raced across the finish line just four seconds behind (20th at 19:07) and Winkels skated across at 19:41 in 25th. Grace Miner (27th at 20:40) and Mary Sherman (34th at 22:08) rounded out the third place win for the girls team in a field of 80 girls.

Leading the Orono boys was eight grader Ronan Banavige, with a time of 17:18 and tying with junior Arlo Beckman from Como for the 24th finish among a field of 59 skiers. Less than one minute behind Banavige was Orono’s Julian Podzus tying for 28th at 17:49 with Adam Swanson from Highland Park, followed by Angelo Fiataruolo at 18:14 for 30th. Also grabbing points for Orono were Michael Boschwitz (39th at 20:22) and Vasiliy Zbarouski (44th at 22:11).

Complete results for the races can be found at www.skinnyski.com/racing/results/

“Our JV racers gave 100% on a very cold, windy day,” Coach Mark Kobilka said.

“For many of our new skiers, this was the first race they have participated in this season,” explained Coach Cindy Conger. “Learning how to ski well takes hours and days (years) of practice. A season with little natural snow makes it especially difficult for our new skiers, yet these athletes rose above it all to go the distance for their team.”

This completes the race season for the JV team. A fanciful final event, the fun costume parade is scheduled for all skiers on Feb. 13 at Como, if there is enough snow.