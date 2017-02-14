White Hawks boys hockey wins and ties

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER

The White Hawks started the week off right with a win over Wright County Conference foe the Tigers from Hutchinson. The game played on Jan. 31 mirrored the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 29. In both games, the White Hawks dominated play, zone time, shots on goal and scoring chances, but to the Tigers credit the White Hawks squeezed out two one-goal wins.

The story of the game was junior goalie Sam Moe, who was starting his first varsity game of his high school career, and by the roar coming from the student section for his pre-game introduction he had plenty of support. Moe did not disappoint as he turned away 17 of 18 shots on goal. His only blemish was a power play goal in the first period.

Rounding out the week was a long road trip to Mankato East on Feb. 3 to play the Cougars. This game did not start our well for our squad who found themselves in huge holes early. Trailing by scores 3-0 and 4-1 at the end of the first period was followed up by trailing 5-1 at the end of the second. But, you have to play three periods in the game of hockey, and what a third period it was for the White Hawks.

The story of this game was a four-goal, come from behind, third period scoring fest. Highlighting the scoring fest was a rare but dramatic penalty shot. Junior forward Torsten Lee was award a penalty shot with just 51 tics of the clock left in the third period and the White Hawks down by a score of 5-4. Taking a semi-wide angle, many in the crowd sensed an upper right-hand corner blast by the lefty. That was just a rouse and as the Cougar goalie anticipated the blast and dropped to a butterfly position Lee dangled a perfectly executed a backhand shot and buried the puck in the upper right corner tying the game at 5.

“I thought we did a real good job on the forecheck and offensive zone movement in the two games,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “We controlled the puck, out shot both opponents and had some real good scoring chances. Both goalies we faced played real well and as a result we had two tight games.

“In the Mankato East game, we had some defensive lapses that put us in a hole in the first period, but we battled back with our best 3rd period of the season. To be down by four goals and come back to tie up the game was an outstanding effort and we had some great shots to put the puck in. I know everyone was pushing to get the win, but, unfortunately, we couldn’t get one more in and had to settle for the tie.”