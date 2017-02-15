Lake Minnetonka Association hires new executive director

The Lake Minnetonka Association announces the appointment of Eric Evenson as executive director. In this position, he will work closely with the board of directors to help the nonprofit organization for growth and stewardship.

“I am excited to join the Lake Minnetonka Association in their efforts to serve the people, businesses, and communities of Lake Minnetonka,” said Evenson. “I am proud to be part of a team with such a rich history of civic involvement, lake advocacy, and who work hard to keep the lake clean for everyone. I look forward to continuing and growing Lake Minnetonka Association’s efforts to control AIS, manage unwanted vegetation, and serve as a voice for those who care deeply for the lake and the people who enjoy it. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected and influential organization.”

Evenson has been involved with Lake Minnetonka in several facets for many years.

He served as the administrator of the Minnehaha Creek the Watershed District for more than 15 years and was instrumental in the preservation and restoration of Big Island, the establishment of aquatic invasive species programs and efforts to clean-up polluted water draining into the lake.

“His passion for Lake Minnetonka is evident, and his energy and drive will help to continue our work protecting Lake Minnetonka for the future, and advocating for the lakeshore owners and businesses,” said Association President Tom Frahm. “I am extremely pleased that Eric has joined the Lake Minnetonka Association as our Executive Director. Eric brings credibility, political acumen and vast lake ecology knowledge to our organization, which will enhance our ability to protect and preserve this beautiful lake we all enjoy.”

The association is a membership-based nonprofit corporation. Membership consists of lakeshore owners and businesses and community partners.

For more information, visit LMAssociation.org.