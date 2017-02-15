Local gymnastics teams shine in Minnesota, Chicago

North Shore Gymnastics level 7 team (left to right): Elise Biorn , Peyton Dickhausen, Avery Lommel, Katherine Busch, Ava Jaenchen, Hannah Bortnem and Alyseia Brache. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Xcel team tumbled into their second competition of the season at the Bravo Classic in Chicago, IL. NSGA’s Xcel Gold took second place with a score of 109.825.

The team placed first in bars and second vault, beam and floor. In the 6 through 10 year old division, Kate Swenson (age 10, Orono) placed first place all around (36.750). Swenson placed third on vault (9.100), second on bars (9.350), second on beam (9.050) and first on floor (9.250). Teammate Morgan Walsh (age 10, Orono) placed third on bars (8.950) and third on floor (9.125). In the 11-plus division McKenna Kalkbrenner (age 11, Spring Park) placed first on bars (9.325) and second on floor (9.350). Teammate Annika Ledstrom (age 12, Maple Plain) placed third on bars (9.275) and third place all-around (36.450).

NSGA’s Xcel Platinum took third place scoring a total of 106.625. The team placed first on vault (27.775) and second in floor (27.650). In the 7 through 13 year old division Greta Ness (age 13, Independence) placed second all around (36.950). Teammate Lauren Pietrzak (age 14, Greenfield) tied for third on vault with a (9.225).

Xcel Diamond’s took first place with a 100.325. The team placed first in all events. Gabriella Munger (age 15, Plymouth) placed first in vault (8.800), first on beam (9.200) and first place all around (34.350). Teammates Kendra Johnson (age 17, Montrose) placed first on floor (9.225) and second place all-around (32.5975). Ramie Shelton (age 14, Howard Lake) placed first on bars (7.500) and Julia Fake (age 14, Delano) tied for second on the beam scoring (8.200).

North Shore gymnasts climb the podium at Legacy Luau

North Shore Gymnastics Xcel’s team flipped into their third competition of the season at the Legacy Luau, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Jan. 27 through the 29.

For the gold team, in the 10-and-under division, Kate Swenson (age 10, Orono) placed 3rd All Around (34.600). Swenson placed second on bars (9.000) and third on beam (8.400). In the 11-year-old division Isabelle Cox (age 11, Rockford) placed second on beam (8.825), and teammate Sierra Ingle (age 11, Delano) placed third on vault (8.700).

NSGA’s Xcel Platinum took third place scoring a total of 102.700. In the 12-year-old-and-under division Catalina Castillo (age 12, Plymouth) tied for third in vault (8.700). In the 13-year-old-and-up division Greta Ness (age 13, Independence) placed second on bars (8.600), tied for second on floor (9.125) and first place all-around (34.925). Teammate Lauren Pietrzak (age 14, Greenfield) placed first on vault (9.250), third on beam (8.575) tied for third on floor with a (9.125) and third place all-around (34.750).

Xcel Diamond’s 14-year-old division Julia Fake (age 14, Delano) placed second on the beam scoring (8.700). In the 15-and-up age division Gabriella Munger (age 15, Plymouth) placed third on beam (8.675).

North Shore Gymnastics Xcel teams will compete again at The Twisted Moose Invite at the Colin Powell Center Feb. 17–19.

The North Shore Gymnastics level 6-8 teams also competed at the Legacy Luau.

North Shore’s level 6 gymnast, Jaylynn Dyer (age 12, Monticello) had another strong performance taking second place all around with a score of 35.25. Dyer also took second place on vault (9.00) and beam (9.25) and third place on floor (8.80).

The level 7 team had an impressive meet, taking first place along with a number of strong individual performances.

Avery Lommel (age 11, Delano) really shined by taking second place all around with a score of 35.425. Lommel also placed first on bars (9.00) and second on beam (9.175). Ava Jaenchen (age 11, Long Lake) had a good day placing first on vault (9.05), third on beam (9.10) and on floor (9.15). Teammate Katherine Busch (age 14, Plymouth) took first place on floor (9.25) and third on vault (9.00).

North Shore’s level 8 team had some exceptional individual showings. Kate Schmid (age 17, Plymouth) took top honors by placing first in all around with a score of 34.25. Schmid also placed second on beam (9.125) and on floor (8.90) and third place on bars (8.60). Olivia Jahnke (age 14, Hanover) took first on vault (8.575) and third on floor (8.75), while teammate Kiana Keith (age 14, Cokato) placed first on beam (9.25).