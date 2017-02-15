Minnesotans invited to help pick new license plate

Minnesota motorists will soon have another vehicle license plate option to choose from to show their support of natural resources conservation, this one featuring a native pollinator.

A panel of judges recently selected three finalists for the plate from a pool of 24 eligible entries submitted by artists in a design contest. The designs were evaluated on authenticity, originality, artistic quality and marketability.

The public is invited to express their preferences for the new plate design with an online survey that will be featured on the DNR’s home page here until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Following the public comment period, the plate designs will be assessed by law enforcement representatives for legibility and visibility. Finally, state commissioners Tom Landwehr, DNR, and Mona Dohman, Public Safety, will consider all recommendations to select the winning design.

The pollinator plate will be the newest in a series of 10 critical habitat license plates available for sale at deputy registrar offices statewide.

“Minnesota’s native pollinators play a critical role in maintaining healthy food sources for humans and wildlife,” said Crystal Boyd, DNR entomologist. “They also pollinate plants that improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, store carbon and beautify our landscapes.” The Minnesota Wildlife Action Plan currently lists 33 butterflies and moths and five bumble bees as species in greatest conservation need.

Proceeds from the sale of critical habitat license plates have generated more than $40 million for conservation projects in Minnesota since they first went on sale in 1996.