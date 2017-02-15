Minnetrista police seek missing girls

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department is currently seeking two juvenile girls that are believed to have run away from home.

According to the department, a preliminary investigation has uncovered information that has led authorities to believe that the missing girls are friends and have long been planning to run away together.

There is no evidence to indicate that either of the girls was abducted, according to the department.

Social media posts from the missing girls’ family members indicate that the pair were last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in St. Bonifacius. Family members describe the girls as a 12-year-old, 5’3”, 115 lbs., blue eyes and blond hair; and a 13-year-old, 5’2”, brown eyes and strawberry-blond hair.

Anyone with information about this active and ongoing investigation is asked to contact Minnetrista Public Safety at 952-446-1131.