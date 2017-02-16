MWHS girls battle tough opponents

Mound Westonka girls basketball faced a couple tough conference opponents this week for the second time around this season.

At home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Westonka played a fast paced game facing a quick, sharp shooting Litchfield team. The White Hawks allowed the Dragons an early lead and were not able to make up the deficit throughout the contest. Westonka went deep into the bench in the last few minutes of the game and got a spark with a steal from junior Becca Dvoracek and sophomore Maddy White hitting two three-pointers to closing the gap by 9 points to final score of 65-46. Scoring was led by sophomore Maya Thurston (11 points, 3 assists) sophomore Jennifer Schaible (9 points, 1 assist) and senior Claire White (8 points) returning from a week off with an injury. Many additional players contributed with hustle plays including Schaible with four blocks and junior Abby Wharram was all over the court with five points, four rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists. The team had 25 total rebounds led by Thurston with nine and Schaible with eight.

Away at Watertown-Mayer, Westonka faced another tough Wright county match up against a team that is ranked top five in the state for AA basketball. The White Hawks had a lot of looks that just did not fall, but played hard and hustled throughout the game, taking a pounding on the scoreboard with a 75-35 loss.

Schaible led scoring for Westonka with 11 points, followed by Thurston with 10 points, junior Makenzie Anderson with 7 points and Wharram with 6 assists. Crashing the boards were Thurston with 6 rebounds, freshman Melissa Drill with 4 and 3 from Schaible. The team hustled on defense with blocks and steals: Thurston had 4 steals, Wharram with 2 and one each from Schaible, Anderson, Claire White, Drill and sophomore Ela Springer. Both Schaible and Wharram had 3 blocks each.

“We played two very good, very skilled teams this week,” Coach Alan Heibert said. “In both games we played good stretches of basketball. It may seem odd to be encouraged when you get beat by 40, but the first part of the game we were right with them and competed the whole time. I think we had at least 10 shots that looked half way down that rattled out. However, Watertown is one great basketball team and they took advantage of our mistakes and/or bad luck and really put it to us. This week we play against Belle Plaine and Dassel-Cokato. It’s safe to say that DC will be looking to avenge our overtime win up at their place earlier.”

Come out the support the White Hawks at home on Feb. 9 for parent night versus Dassel-Cokato and on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 versus New London Spicer. The last home game will celebrate the seniors on Feb 20 against Glencoe-Silver Lake.