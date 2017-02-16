White Hawks dominate in dual meets

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team wrestled five duals in two days to wrap up the dual meet season. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the White Hawks hosted Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie, Howard Lake Waverly Winsted and Edina in a quad meet. The White Hawks faced conference foe GSL/LP first round, and after a slow start defeated the Panthers by a score of 43-24.

“We always have great duals with GSL, and even though they are a bit down, they still have some quality wrestlers,” Head Coach Todd Munsterteiger said.

After dropping the first three weights, the White Hawks won six of the remaining eight weight classes for the win. The White Hawks got a surprise win at 132 pounds, as eighth grader Lance Munsterteiger edged senior and captain Kole Polzin with an exciting 11-10 decision.

“Lance really battled and it was a big win for him and the team,” Assistant Coach Eric Rodelius said.

In the second round, the White Hawks cruised to a 50-3 win over HLWW, who had several forfeits and young wrestlers in their line-up. Picking up their first-ever varsity wins were freshmen Artie Witschorik and Dylan Albert. In the final round of the evening, the White Hawks faced a section opponent in Edina, hoping to secure one of the top seeds in the section with a win.

“Edina has really come on and with some tough kids throughout the line-up, can give you some match-up problems,” Munsterteiger said.

The White Hawks took care of business, however, with a convincing 52-21 victory. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were Owen Rostis, Noah Lietzau, Shane Stevenson, Brock Munsterteiger, Ben Schmalz, Ian Caufield, Neil Schmalz, Bobby Kohman and Ian Rostis.

The White Hawks traveled to Minneapolis Southwest High School on Friday, February 3 for duals with the host Lakers and Hastings. The White Hawks defeated Southwest 63-4 to finish with a 7-1 record in section competition. The White Hawks dropped the final dual of the evening 54-25 against a tough Hastings squad, but finished the regular season with a respectable 15-11 record.

The White Hawks will have a final tune-up before sections when they host the Leopold/Haglund Memorial tournament on Friday, February 10. The MWO booster club has also designated the evening as a Takedown Cancer event, which raises funds for the Randy Shaver Cancer Foundation. Start time is 5p.m.

Anderson Competes in 9th Grade League State Tourney

Freshman Seth Anderson competed in the Minnesota Ninth Grade League state tourney on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Champlin Park High School. Anderson won his first round match with a second period pin, then dropped his quarterfinal match 6-0 to the eventual runner-up. Anderson then dropped his first match in the consolation bracket and was eliminated.

“Seth wrestled great in regions and state, and combined with his varsity success is having an excellent season,” Freshmen Coach John Wardlow said.