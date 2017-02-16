White Hawks hold on for chance at championship

The White Hawks girls hockey team held on for a 2-1 win over Orono on Feb. 11. (Submitted photo)

On Feb. 9, White Hawks defeated Litchfield 9-0. Lauren Burris started the scoring on her first shift assisted by Ellie Burris and Tatum Anderson. It was a nice play from the drop of the puck with four passes and a shot into the upper right corner. Four minutes later and on a power play, Ellie Burris ripped a slap shot past Litchfield goalie assisted by Abbie Dierbeck and Brooke Pioske. The White Hawks looked great out shooting Litchfield 16-3 to end the first period. Starting the second period, Liz Schepers assisted on Lauren Burris’s second goal on a rebound in the first 59 seconds of the second period. Three minutes later Hunter Gallus out raced two Litchfield defensemen to score resulting from a great chip pass from 9th grader Lily Hames with a second assist awarded to Sydney Bowe.

Up 4-0, Schepers went on a scoring streak, getting the next five goals. The first goal was a patented move to score unassisted, the second was a power play assisted by Burris and Pioske and for her hat trick, another blistering shot.

Ending the second period, Schepers got her fourth goal assisted by Dierbeck. Shots to end the second period were 15-3 for a total of 31-6 after two periods. By the end of the second period, The White Hawks were skating four lines and playing as a well-oiled machine with everyone contributing.

On Feb. 11, in comes rival Orono for redemption after a 5-1 pounding they took from the White Hawks on their home ice on Feb. 3. That season finale win resulted in the White Hawks winning the division outright. Thaler Arena was packed to capacity on Feb. 11, with fans from Orono and Westonka there to watch the game that would catapult the winner to the championship game to be held at Gustavus Adolphus on Feb. 16. After no score, and a back and forth play, the first period ended with a 13-11 shots on goal total in favor of the White Hawks. The teams retreated to their respective locker rooms to put together a game plan for the second period.

Shorthanded was going to be the theme of the game. The White Hawks were penalized eight times in a row taking two late in the 1st period followed by 6 in a row during the second. Eight minutes into the second, Orono scored on a power play to tie it up 1-1 which is how the second period ended. The White Hawks penalty kill was fantastic with spectacular play from the PK units giving up only 1 shorthanded goal during the game despite being called to the box a total of ten times. The second period, White Hawks were out shot by a 11-10 margin.

Going into the third and last home ice period for all the seniors, the White Hawks pulled up their sleeves and out shot Orono 20-9. Schepers scored her second goal of the game which would ultimately be the game winner. It was a strong play with Schepers passing to a breaking Burris who took a hard shot. Schepers got the rebound goal to give the White Hawks a 2-1 lead with nine minutes to play. The White Hawks controlled most of the third until they were penalized twice in the last four minutes giving Orono a few more opportunities to tie the score. The White Hawks were up to the challenge, held on and defeated Orono 2-1 to move onto the championship against Delano on Thursday, Feb. 16.