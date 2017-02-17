WHPS report for Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

Feb. 2

A caller reported a male was having an allergic reaction to a medication prescribed at 400 Game Farm Rd. in Independence. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A business at 5600 Highway 12 in Maple Plain reported a person rented equipment, stopped making payments and the equipment was in another state. Demand letters for non-payment were sent and unsuccessful. It was determined it is not a theft and it is a civil contract issue.

A caller reported a person soliciting without a license in the 7000 block of Pagenkopf Road in Independence. A citation was issued for ‘Solicit without a Permit’.

A taxi cab driver reported she had picked up a fare and brought him to the 4800 block of Perkinsville Road in Independence and he refused to pay the $52 fare, got out of the cab and walked into his house. Police advised the male his refusal to pay is a theft. The male knew when he called for the taxi cab that he did not have the funds to pay and admitted his guilt. He was issued a citation for ‘Misdemeanor Theft’.

Feb. 3

At 3:34 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle crossed the yellow center line, white fog line, drove on the rumble strips and was weaving at Highway 12 and Halgren Road in Maple Plain. Police observed the same driving conduct. Contact was made with the driver, who thought she was driving fine, didn’t realize there was a problem and indicated the sun was in her eyes. The 59-year-old female from Maple Plain was verbally warned on her driving conduct.

At 11:26 p.m., police responded to a report of a gas odor at 6800 Rachel Ridge Ct. in Independence. While enroute, the officer was updated that a fireplace would not shut off, not a gas odor. Contact was made with the homeowner who showed police the fireplace. Loretto Fire arrived and corrected the issue.

Feb. 4

At 1:03 a.m., police assisted a motorist requesting a jump start with his stalled vehicle at the Delano Holiday station. The vehicle started after assistance with the jump start.

Feb. 5

Police responded to an interior motion sensor alarm at 5000 Main St. in Maple Plain. The building was dark, all doors were locked and no vehicles in the driveway. The perimeter was checked and did not find signs of forced entry or criminal activity.

Police responded to a 911 hang-up at 8500 Hitsman Ln. in Independence. Police made contact with the homeowner, who advised his grandson was playing with the phone. All was OK.

A caller reported three pigs were in his backyard at 1100 County Road 92 in Independence. Upon police arrival, the pigs were gone, the area was searched and they were not found. It is unknown who they belonged to.

At 6600 Highway 12 in Independence, a male fell against a step ladder in his garage, cutting his head, face and hands. He refused treatment and did not want to go to the hospital.

Feb. 6

A caller reported traffic complaint of a vehicle on Highway 12 swerving and driving 5–10 mph. The caller was no longer following the vehicle. The area was checked and the vehicle was not located.

Feb. 7

A caller requested a welfare check on a male at 1500 Howard Ave. in Maple Plain, who was agitated, threatening and uncooperative. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A resident at 3400 Lake Haughey Rd. in Independence reported he did not answer a call received on Feb. 4 at midnight, as he did not recognize the number and a message was not left from the caller. A few minutes later a vehicle stopped at the top of his driveway and sat there. He turned off his outside light and the vehicle took off. He requested extra patrol for his area.

Feb. 8

Police were dispatched to 6300 Warren Way in Independence, for a male who was unconscious and while enroute, the officer was updated that the male was conscious. The male had passed out, striking his head causing lacerations. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.