Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WESTONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT 277

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

1.01 INTRODUCTORY INFORMATION

A. From: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company acting on behalf of Westonka Public School District #277 (Owner).

B. Project: Mound Westonka Track Resurfacing Project

C. Key Dates:

1. Bid Due Date: Thursday, March 16th, 2017, at 2:00 pm local time.

D. Method of Delivery: Westonka Public School District #277 to administer the construction of the Track Resurfacing Project, Minnetrista, Minnesota.

1. The overall project consists of partial asphalt removal, soil correction, asphalt patch, resurface, and stripe. All will be bid under one contract.

2. The work will be constructed in accordance with the Project Schedule.

E. Work Included in this Offering: We are presently soliciting competitive Prime Contract Bids for the following portions of work as defined herein.

1. All portions of the Work as defined in Section 00 41 16, Quote Requirements.

F. Bid Date and Location: Sealed bids will be received at Westonka Public School District #277 Office, 5901 Sunnyfield Road E, Minnestrista, MN 55364, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time, on Thursday, March 16th, 2017.

1.02 QUESTIONS SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO

A. Questions shall be submitted to Kraus-Anderson Construction Company at the address below on or before the Date indicated above.

Jason Peterson

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street N.E.

P. O. Box 158

Circle Pines, MN 55014

Phone: 763-786-7711

jason.peterson@krausanderson.com

B. Procurement of Documents for Bidders on Prime Contracts:

1. Prime Bidders may obtain electronic Bidding Documents at no charge from: Isqft

2. Please contact Shanna Johnson at shanna.johnson@krausanderson.com or 763-792-3655 to receive an invite from Isqft.

C. Examination of Documents: Bidder shall carefully examine entire content of Bidding Documents to become thoroughly familiar with the documents and project requirements. Refer to Instructions to Bidders for additional requirements.

1.03 OTHER CONDITIONS

A. Time of Completion: Track Resurfacing Project will start June 6th, 2017 with a completion date of August 18th, 2017.

B. Owners Right to Reject Bids: Owner reserves the right to reject a Bid which is in any way incomplete or irregular or to waive informalities or irregularities in a Bid received, and accept a Bid, which in the Owners judgment is in the Owners best interests.

C. Additional Compensation: Contractors shall not receive extra payments for conditions which can be determined by examining the site and the Contract Documents.

