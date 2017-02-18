Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN LEGAL NOTICE

The Maple Plain Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 5050 Independence Street on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. to review the following requests:

1. Gary Keller (Owner) requests that the City consider the following action for the property located at 5330 US Highway 12 (PID Nos. 24-118-24-34-0020 and 24-118-24-34-0021).

a. A minor subdivision to allow a lot combination of the subject properties.

2. A proposed text amendment to the City of Maple Plain Ordinance as follows:

a. A text amendment to Chapter 153 of the Citys zoning ordinance to establish predatory offender residency restrictions within the City.

The items highlighted above may have a direct or indirect effect on your property. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to these applications will be given the opportunity at this meeting. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 5050 Independence Street, Maple Plain, MN 55359. Plans are available for review at the City Office.

CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN

By Planning Commission Robert Schoen,

City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

February 18, 2017

