OMW swim and dive wins conference

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER The OMW swim and dive team pose on the podium after winning the Wright County Conference. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team delivered a commanding performance at the Wright County Conference (WCC) Championship in Hutchinson on Feb. 11. Coach Pete Buecher was quite pleased with the team finishing first in 10 of the 12 events and finishing second in the other two.

Along the way, OMW swimmers set seven conference records.

The squad started out strong in the 200-yard medley relay placing first in all three heats capped in the final heat by the team of senior captains Will Brenton and Andy Kileen, junior Peter Sherek and senior Sig Muller in a conference record time of 1:39.21. Brenton went on to set conference records in the 100-yard butterfly (54.25) and the backstroke (51.22), while Kileen set conference records in the 500-yard freestyle (4.49.84) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.85).

“Breaking records makes the experience truly unreal. It’s so fun to have the support of all the guys around me, I love being a part of it all. It feels awesome to win conference,” Kileen said.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team made up of juniors Sherek, Brendon Prentice, Harry Graham and sophomore Peter Kasner posted a conference record of 1:31.48 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brenton, Prentice, Kasner and Kileen posted a conference record time of 3:20.88.

Senior captain Alex Schrock continued his domination on the 1-meter springboard with a first place finish.

“It feels great to know that all of our team’s hard work this season paid off,” Schrock said.

Harry Graham and Brendon Prentice went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle sprint race and Peter Sherek and Prentice went 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The OMW squad took to the winner’s podium at the end of the event and could finally take a moment to congratulate themselves on the outcome.

“Look at them up there. They worked hard and deserve this moment. Sure a few of the guys are consistently winning their races, but we accumulate points down the line and we have a lot of the younger guys consistently in third to sixth place,” Coach Buecher said. “This is where we ensure a victory. Watching them on that podium embracing each other as one unit is what makes this team.”

Next up for the OMW squad will be the Section 2A preliminaries in Richfield on Feb. 23, with finals on the 25.