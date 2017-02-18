Orono academics shine in geography bee, Quiz Bowl

Orono Middle School National Geographic Bee champion Jack Prisendorf, center, with runner-up Luc Forsans at left and third-place winner Caroline Close at right. (Submitted photo)

Jack Prisendorf, a seventh-grader at Orono Middle School, won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee Jan. 25. The school bee, at which students answer questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

Eighth-grader Luc Forsans and seventh-grader Caroline Close placed second and third respectively in the school competition.

Additional students competing were Taylor Eberhardt, Charlie Johnson, Belle Neset, Tristan Peter, Charlie Sipprell, Hadley Stephenson and Ben Summers.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 bee. Prisendorf and other school champions will now take a qualifying test. Up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state bee. The state championship in Minnesota will be Friday, March 31, at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for state winners to participate in the bee national championship rounds May 15-17. The national finals will air on the National Geographic Channel and on PBS stations.

Orono High School Quiz Bowl team advances to nationals The OHS Quiz Bowl team (left to right): Michael Clements, Jeremy Skalla, Charles Cole, Tate Welty, Matthew Skalla, Gavin Mueller (Obscured), Ben Greiber and Jonas Bull. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Quiz Bowl team qualified for the High School National Championship Quiz Bowl Tournament for the second year in a row. Nationals will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on May 26 through the 28.

The team of Jeremy Skalla, Tate Welty, Charles Cole and Ben Greiber won all four of their matches at the final conference competition of the season in order to advance to nationals. Several other Quiz Bowl members contributed to the team, including Scott Gorsuch, Owen Albrecht, Jonas Bull, Gavin Mueller, James Butler, Matthew Skalla, Michael Clements, Calvin Torgerson and Tomas Calderon.

The team is coached by Orono High School English teacher Larry Williams.