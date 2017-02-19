Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (2/5-2/11)

Sunday, Feb. 5

A 54-year-old Chaska male was stopped on Highway 7 for having expired tabs. He was arrested for DUI.

Officers were notified of a domestic in a vehicle along Highway 7. The van and people were gone upon arrival.

Monday, Feb. 6

Officers responded to a medical on Yellowstone Trail.

Officers responded to a medical on Wildwood Avenue.

A call was received by a resident on County Road 19 at 4:05am that people were lurking outside of her house, looking in. She fired several shots of a rifle to the ground as warning shots. Officers found no footprints indicating other people had been there. The caller was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.

A loose dog entered a neighboring yard on Halstead Drive and was attacked.

A Minnetrista motorist struck a deer on County Road 15.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

A keyholder reported the garage doors were open at a home she was watching on Nike Road. Officers found the home owners had come back earlier than expected.

A motorist reported a female driver was in and out of the ditch twice on County Road 110W. She was gone upon officer arrival.

Wednesday Feb. 8

A welfare check was conducted on a St. Bonifacius juvenile.

A Winsted motorist struck a deer on County Road 15 near County Road 92, causing moderate damage to his vehicle.

Officers responded to a domestic situation on Crane Island Court. No charges were pursued.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Officers checked on an open door to a vacant home on Highland Road. It didn’t appear anyone had been in the home.

A medical call was received on Clarence Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 10

A Waconia motorist was maneuvering around a parked trailer at a business along Highway 7 and struck the rear of the trailer, causing minor damage.

Officers responded to a medical call on Gander Lane.

A burning complaint was reported in the 400 block of County Road 110N and a citation was issued for burning without a permit.

A parking complaint was reported on Sunnybrook Circle. There were no violations found.

A panic alarm on Tuxedo Road was found to be due to homeowner error.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Officers were called to a medical on Trillium Lane.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Saunders Lake Drive N. The driver was identified and advised.