Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (2/5-2/11)

Sunday, Feb. 5
A 54-year-old Chaska male was stopped on Highway 7 for having expired tabs. He was arrested for DUI.
Officers were notified of a domestic in a vehicle along Highway 7. The van and people were gone upon arrival.
Monday, Feb. 6
Officers responded to a medical on Yellowstone Trail.
Officers responded to a medical on Wildwood Avenue.
A call was received by a resident on County Road 19 at 4:05am that people were lurking outside of her house, looking in. She fired several shots of a rifle to the ground as warning shots. Officers found no footprints indicating other people had been there. The caller was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.
A loose dog entered a neighboring yard on Halstead Drive and was attacked.
A Minnetrista motorist struck a deer on County Road 15.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
A keyholder reported the garage doors were open at a home she was watching on Nike Road. Officers found the home owners had come back earlier than expected.
A motorist reported a female driver was in and out of the ditch twice on County Road 110W. She was gone upon officer arrival.
Wednesday Feb. 8
A welfare check was conducted on a St. Bonifacius juvenile.
A Winsted motorist struck a deer on County Road 15 near County Road 92, causing moderate damage to his vehicle.
Officers responded to a domestic situation on Crane Island Court. No charges were pursued.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Officers checked on an open door to a vacant home on Highland Road. It didn’t appear anyone had been in the home.
A medical call was received on Clarence Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 10
A Waconia motorist was maneuvering around a parked trailer at a business along Highway 7 and struck the rear of the trailer, causing minor damage.
Officers responded to a medical call on Gander Lane.
A burning complaint was reported in the 400 block of County Road 110N and a citation was issued for burning without a permit.
A parking complaint was reported on Sunnybrook Circle. There were no violations found.
A panic alarm on Tuxedo Road was found to be due to homeowner error.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Officers were called to a medical on Trillium Lane.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Saunders Lake Drive N. The driver was identified and advised.