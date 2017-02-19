No puck luck for White Hawks boys hockey

By Bill LaTour

FOR THE LAKER

When a goalie plays a superb game, by stopping shots that seem destine to end up in the back of the net, it is said the goalie is standing on his head. This week, the White Hawks ran into two goalies doing just that.

On Tuesday Feb. 7, against the New Prague Trojans, the White Hawks peppered the Trojan goalie with shot after shot. Unofficial zone time had the White Hawks in the Trojan zone for 40 minutes of a 51 minute game and out shooting them 46-16. In the second period alone, the White Hawks out shot the Trojan’s 17-2. But, the only statistic that really counts is the one on the scoreboard and at the end of the game the scoreboard showed the Trojans-2, White Hawks-1. This was a game where zero puck luck came to the White Hawks.

On Friday, Feb. 10 against the Litchfield Dragons, it was like déjà vu all over again. The White Hawks again peppered the Dragon goalie with shots, this time 37-19. And again holding the Dragon’s to only two shots in the third period, while outshooting them by a margin of 20-2. At the end of regulation, the game was knotted at 2 apiece. Once again, no puck luck came to the White Hawks as the Dragon’s netted the over time goal for a 3-2 victory.

“It was a tough week with the two close losses and both of them being games that we had opportunities to win,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “We were able to hold both teams under 20 shots on net and put a bunch of pucks on their goalie but couldn’t finish when we had the chances. Whether it was hitting a pipe, a goalie or defensemen tipping a shot, or a rebound bouncing over our sticks, we couldn’t get a break to help us put a puck in the net. On the other hand, I don’t think we played with the necessary urgency, especially at this time of the year. We have to come out with more intensity and energy earlier in games to help set the tone and try to establish an early lead.”

Weekly Highlights:

White Hawks out shot the New Prague Trojans 46-16.

White Hawks out shot the Trojans 17-2 in the second period.

White Hawks out shot the Litchfield Dragons 37-19.

White Hawks out shot the Dragons 20-2 in the third period.