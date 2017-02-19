North Shore gymnasts hit personal, team bests at Bravo Classic meet

After scoring several of their personal and best team scores, North Shore Gymnastics Level 3, 4 and 5’s competitive season comes to an end.

The final competition, The Bravo Classic, took place Jan. 20-23 in Lombard, Illinois at the Westin Lombard.

Level 3’s top team score of the season, 111.425.

Level 3 gymnast in the 9-year-old-plus division, Jadyn Herrera (age 9, Maple Plain) had a personal best all around, 37.350, tied for fourth place. Herrera also tied for first on vault, scoring 9.475, third on bars with a 9.450, and third on floor with a 9.325. Teammate Vienne Richardson (age 10, Orono) finished sixth all around, 36.800. Richardson tied for fourth on floor (9.300). Kaily Moeller (age 9, Maple Plain) took fifth on beam (9.200). In the 8 year-division, Siena Chermak (age 8, Mound) tied for fifth all around. Chermak placed third on floor (9.325). Anna Dennis (age 8, Medina) tied for fourth on beam with a 9.100. Anna Lamecker (age 8, Delano) took fifth on floor (9.125).

North Shore Level 4’s had their highest team score of the season with a 107.650. Lily Fake (age 9, Delano) finished in sixth place in the age nine division with an all-around score of 35.825. She placed third on beam finishing with a 9.125. In the 10-year-old division, Allie Jacobsen (age 10, Maple Grove) tied for 12th with a 9.300 on beam.

Level 5’s also had their top team score of the season finishing with a 103.550. In the 7-10-year-old division, Kayla Heinonen (age 8, Delano) tied second on bars (9.100). Heinonen also tied fifth on vault (9.200). In the 11-plus age division, Marissa Dennis (age 11, Medina) finished first on beam (9.350), second on floor (8.800) and third all around (34.750).