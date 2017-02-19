Orono wrestlers close out regular season

Orono sophomore Henry Beck scores a takedown at the Mound-Westonka Tournament Friday. (Submitted photo)

The Spartans competed in their final regular season event Friday evening at the Mound Westonka Leopold Haglund Wrestling Invite. The Spartans crowned one champion, had three others earn runner-up honors, while three more placed.

The Spartan attack was led by Bobby Striggow (182). He dispatched his first two opponents with quick falls. Striggow, currently ranked No. 4 in Class-AA posted a major decision over Jacob Scherber of Buffalo, himself ranked No. 10 in Class-AAA. With the win, Bobby ended the regular season at 34-2.

Jacob Schmid (120), Henry Beck (126), and Danny Striggow (170) made it to the finals, but all came up short. Both Beck and Striggow wrestled well against highly ranked opponents.

Other wrestlers placing included Noah Arneson (132) in fifth, Nick Simafranca (145) in sixth, and a trio of Spartans in seventh: John McCuskey (138), Grant Perry (160), and Blaine Bauman (195). David Johnson (113) and Shea Albrecht (220) also competed.

The squad begins team sectional competition this Saturday at Totino-Grace High School. It appears they may be seeded in the fourth spot going into tournament and will try to improve on their fourth-place finish a year earlier.

Orono will again host the individual section tournament Feb. 24-25. The top two place winners in each weight class will advance to the state tournament the following weekend.

Head coach Joe McPherson hopes to get as many as five wrestlers through. Two rounds will be wrestled on Friday evening and three rounds will be completed on Saturday. The final round is tentatively scheduled to start after 3 p.m. in the high school gym.

Leading the way for the Spartans will be Bobby Striggow at 182. He hopes to improve on his fifth-place finish at the state tournament last year.