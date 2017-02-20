Local gymnasts tumble in Texas

North Shore Gymnastics level 3 team (left to right): Emma Jahnke, Anna Lamecker, Bailey Monette, Jadyn Herrera, Vienne Richardson, Kaily Moeller, Siena Chermak, Emma Carlson, Anna Dennis, Jada Preston-Harris, Lily Meisel and Abbie Kagel. (Submitted photo)

The North Shore Gymnastics level 6, 7 and 8 teams were on the road the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The teams competed at the Alamo Classic held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

The level 7 team earned their highest team score of the season with a 107.70. The team had strong individual performances against tough competition.

In the Junior-B division, Ava Jaenchen (age 11, Long Lake) took fifth on vault (9.30). In the Senior B division, Peyton Dickhausen (age 13, Delano) took sixth on beam (8.95) and seventh on floor (9.40).

In the level 8 Senior A division, Olivia Jahnke (age 14, Hanover) also had a strong performance by placing third on vault (9.05) and seventh on floor (9.175). In the Senior-B division, Kate Schmid (age 17, Plymouth) had an outstanding day by taking third in the all-around with a score of 34.625. Schmid also placed fourth on vault (8.50), fifth on floor (9.075), sixth on bars (8.65) and sixth on beam (8.40). Teammate Alexis Halvorson (age 15, St. Michael) also took seventh on vault (8.35).

The North Shore optional level teams will compete next at the Twisted Moose Feb. 20-21 at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.