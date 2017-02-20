Medina, Hennepin shoots for April CR 116 construction start

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

Sun Press Newspapers

On Feb. 7, the Medina City Council approved a cooperative construction agreement with Hennepin County for improvements to the intersection of County Road 116 and Highway 55. Potential construction of a whistle-free railroad crossing south of the intersection is part of the agreement.

The tentative starting date for construction is sometime in April, according to a project report from design engineers at TKDA. The project is a cooperative effort amongst the city, the county, TKDA and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

At the meeting, the city council also took up other business.

COUNTY ROAD 116/HIGHWAY 55

Planning has been underway for a number of years for improvements to the County Roads 116/Highway 55 intersection. Medina approved a concept layout in 2008. The project will include replacing the signal system at Highway 55, constructing raised medians, modifying accesses to roadways, constructing facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists and possibly upgrading the railroad crossing.

Interim improvements already are in place. The traffic signal and lane striping were improved in fall 2015 to facilitate traffic flow at the intersection. “The long-term solution for the area is an interchange, with CSAH (County State Aid Highway) 115/ CR (County Road) 116 bridging over Highway 55 and the railroad tracks,” the TKDA project report said.

The cooperative construction agreements calls for Hennepin County to advertise for bids on constructing the project. The county will include costs for constructing the railway quiet zone as an alternate bid. The county engineer has estimated construction costs at $2,845,316.92. The railroad crossing and signal costs would add $522,939.45 to the bill. Total cost of the project is estimated at $4,236,849.70, when engineering and railway quiet zone costs are included.

The county will pay the largest share of the cost, an estimated $3,300,065.80, according to the construction agreement. Medina’s share is estimated at $794,283.90, and MnDOT’s share is estimated at $142,500. Medina would pay quiet zone construction costs.

The agreement says that Medina has secured federal funds to help pay for project costs. Construction costs will be paid for with municipal and county state aid funds, county road bonds and local funds.

WALLY MARX CONCEPT PLAN

The city council gave Wally Marx feedback on his proposal for subdividing 89.75 acres of property at 2500 – 2900 Parkview Drive into six lots. The proposal was in the form of a planned unit development concept plan with a conservation design for property located southwest of School Lake and east of Baker Golf Course.

Marx will consider council comments before deciding whether or not to pursue Medina’s approval for the development.

City Planning Consultant Nate Sparks said a significant portion of the property is either wetlands or located under the high water level of School Lake. The proposal calls for dividing three lots totaling 89.75 acres into six single-family lots. Marx would place 69.61 acres, 11.47 of them buildable, into conservation easements.

Under Medina’s regular zoning regulations, a developer could divide this property into three single-family lots. Under a planned unit development conservation design, the developer might be allowed to create as many as six lots. This doubling of the number of lots would be considered to be a 200 percent bonus. In exchange, the city would get conservation easements preserving ecologically significant areas in a way that could be enjoyed by the public.

Attorney Kent Williams said his client bought the property in 1998 and has put in years of restoration work. Marx developed over 10 acres into a private garden and reclaimed an area once used for pig farming. Amongst the ecologically significant areas are a tamarack swamp and a remnant of a big woods maple-basswood forest that is at least 150 years old. Both are home to wildlife and native plants.

Williams said this was the third time Marx has brought a development proposal before the city council. His desire is to preserve ecologically sensitive areas “in perpetuity.” This also is a goal of the conservation design ordinance.

Marx said 400 hogs were living right near School Lake before he bought the property and they had devastated the lake. Because of his restoration efforts, the lake is much improved.

Some of the discussion revolved around Marx’s proposal to convert a private horse trail along School Lake into a public horse trail. In emails and letters to the city, several neighboring residents had said the trail should be kept private.

City Councilor Kathleen Martin said she would like to see a public trail with a vista of School Lake. She was not advocating for a horse trail.

Both City Councilors Jeff Pederson and John Anderson said the current proposal was a significant improvement over the proposal made by Marx in 2011. At the time, Pederson was on the city council and Anderson was on the planning commission.

City Councilor Lorie Cousineau wanted to see fewer than six lots and a trail that could connect to future city trails on the east and west side of the Marx development.

Mayor Bob Mitchell said he did not see the benefit of having six lots in a conservation design. He thought three lots in regular rural residential zoning would preserve more features of the site.

OTHER

The city council also accepted the low bid of $267,250 from Champion Coatings, of Jamestown, North Dakota for rehabilitating Medina’s water tower. The bid was lower than the estimate of $339,300 provided by WSB, Medina’s consulting engineers.

At the meeting, the council also appointed Ella Kingsley to a one-year term as a youth member of the Medina Park Commission.

The council approved an agreement between Medina and Orono Baseball for rental of the baseball field in Medina Morningside for weeknight practices in May and June.

Lastly, the council directed city staff to put finishing touches on Medina’s proposed 2040 Comprehensive Plan and then circulate it to neighboring jurisdictions for comments.