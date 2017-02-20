Richard “Rick” William McCausland

Richard William McCausland, age 59, of Mound, passed away February 14, 2017 at his home.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Edward and Margaret Wagner.

He is survived by his daughter, Maggie; father, Bill (Marlene) McCausland; mother, Beverly Halverson; sisters, Debbie (Ken) Wanovich and Laurie Benson; nieces and nephews, Kerrie, Megan, Andrew, Courtney, and Drew; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Rick loved to golf and be on the beach in Florida. He took tremendous pride in his job and he was a master craftsman. His family loves and misses him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Huber Funeral Home, (952) 472-1716, www.huberfunerals.com.