Mary Roselyn DeCamp

Mary R. DeCamp, of Buffalo formerly from Wayzata, unexpectedly passed away while surrounded by her children on February 16 , 2017.

Preceeded in death by husband, Richard H. DeCamp, mother, Carolyn Clark, father, William Wylie.

Survived by her Children, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild; and many wonderful friends and coworkers who will miss her immensely.

There are no words to explain how much of a loss it is to lose our Mom. We would like to say “Thank You” to our “Angels” at Buffalo Hospital for giving us more time with her. We will always be grateful for the phenomenal effort everyone gave with Mom.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN.