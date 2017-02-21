Six wrestlers inducted into Mound Westonka Wrestling Hall of Fame

Six wrestlers have been inducted into the class of 2017 Mound Westonka Wrestling Hall of Fame. On The Mound Westonka High School Wrestling 2017 Hall of Fame inductees included, from left, Jake Todd, Mark Heitkamp, Dave Heitkamp and Chris Pratley. (Submitted photo).

Friday, Jan. 20, 1988 graduate Scott Wolner was honored. On Friday, Feb. 10, Jake Todd (‘07), Mark Heitkamp (‘76), Dave Heitkamp (‘77), and Chris Pratley (‘89) received their awards. Joe Skow (61) was not present but inducted as well. Here are their bios:

Mark Heitkamp: Mark Heitkamp was a 1976 graduate of Mound Westonka High School, where he compiled a record of 47-10-1. Mark Heitkamp was a Lake Conference Blue division All-Conference selection as a sophomore, helping his team to win the conference championship. In his junior and senior seasons, he was a Suburban West All-Conference selection, as well as the Burnsville Invitational champion. Mark had an excellent senior season, going 20-2 and was named the team’s Outstanding Wrestler. Mark Heitkamp continued his wrestling career at the University of St.Thomas, where he was a four year starter and placed second in the MIAC in 1978 to become a NCAA Division III national qualifier. Mark Heitkamp now resides in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife Mary, and they have four children.

Dave Heitkamp: Dave Heitkamp was a 1977 graduate of Mound Westonka High School, where he amassed 35 wins in his junior and senior seasons. Dave Heitkamp was a two-time region placewinner, and was an AAU regional freestyle champion in 1976. Dave Heitkamp continued his wrestling career at the University of St. Thomas, where he was a four year starter and finished third in the MIAC his junior and senior season. In his senior season, he helped his team win the their first ever MIAC championship, and reached the round of 12 in the NAIA national tournament. Dave Heitkamp now resides in Victoria with his wife Cheryl and they have four children.

Both Mark Heitkamp and Dave Heitkamp would like to thank wrestling coaches Howard Leopold and Lyle Buerkle, as well as the late Fred Hanley and the late Larry Exel for all of their excellent coaching, leadership and mentoring in their lives.

Chris Pratley: Pratley was a 1989 graduate, and wrestled for the Mohawks in his junior and senior year. Pratley was a natural, wrestling varsity in his first year as a junior, and helping his team to the Region 6AA championship. Pratley had an excellent senior season, placing second at the Burnsville Invitational and was the Region 6AA champion and state entrant. Pratley is married with two children, and works for the city of Chanhassen.

Jake Todd: Todd was a 2007 graduate of Mound Westonka High School, where he compiled 109 career wins. Todd was a three-time section placewinner, and was All-Conference in both the Metro Alliance and Wright County conferences. Jake was also a key member in teams that won four straight Metro Alliance conference championships and were Section 4AA Runner Ups in 2004 and 2005. Todd was was rated in state and having an excellent senior season when he tore his ACL in the finals of the Hinckley Invitational. Todd courageously came back for sections and placed second, earning a spot in the state tournament. Todd is employed at Phase Electric and lives in Maple Plain.

Joe Skow: Joe was a 1961 graduate of Mound High School. Skow was a state entrant in his junior and senior year. Skow went on to college and then medical school at the University of Minnesota. After residencies in General Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Skow started a practice in St. Paul in 1979 where he has remained and is now easing into retirement. Skow credits much of his success in life to his wrestling experiences, and adds that “learning how to handle losses and failure in the safe environment of high school wrestling is a much more educational experience than learning how to deal with winning.”

Scott Wolner: Wolner was a 1987 graduate of Mound Westonka High School, where he compiled 62 career wins. Wolner was a state entrant and was Suburban West all conference his senior year. One of Wolner’s favorite wrestling memories was upsetting his Hutchinson opponent to help coach Howard Leopold earn his 100th coaching win. Wolner went on to wrestle at Augsburg College for two years, and then started his coaching career here at Mound Westonka. He continued coaching in Alaska and California, where he had several state entrants and a state place winner. He is currently a teacher in California, where he resides with his wife Amalia and their two children.