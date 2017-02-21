Spartan table tennis earns fourth

The Spartan table tennis team will only lose one senior after taking fourth in the state this year. The team is already looking forward to next year’s season. (Submitted photo)

Julie Lensing began building the foundation of the Orono Spartans Table Tennis program more than five years ago, when her son talked her into starting what is today a club that had 20 players winning in competitive matches against other schools this season. On Sunday, the Spartan team came within a few points of appearing in its first final at the 2017 Minnesota State Table Tennis Team Championships.

The Spartans played themselves into the semifinals to face Wayzata, who Tournament Director, Mitch Seidenfeld had declared was his pick as the favorite in this year’s event. Wayzata’s team includes five of the state’s top players including the current State Open Champion in 18-and-under singles.

As the match began, it appeared that Seidenfeld’s prediction was like predicting that the Minnesota Wild would win their next game. However, the environment changed when junior Andy Baran won his match, which was promptly followed by wins from junior Shane Hewitt and senior Jesse Bissen. All three matches were tightly contested with spirited fan support in the basketball arena at The Academy of Holy Angels.

The three key wins, along with victories from sophomore Cade Pfeiffer at and seventh grader Matias Maule made the score 5-5 after singles play.

Seidenfeld commented at that point that if Orono won this match it would be “the greatest upset in tournament history.”

The Spartans grabbed fairly quick victories in doubles with the seventh grade duo of Aiden Ecker and Matias Maule, and Hewitt and Jesse Bissen. With the match tied at 7-7, it was all down to the No. 4 doubles match with junior Jordan Jaekel and sophomore Ben Bissen.

Trailing 2-1 in games, Bissen and Jaekel rallied to win the fourth game to tie the match at two games apiece. They would play one final game to determine who would play for the State Championship against three-time defending champion Mounds View. Bissen and Jaekel fell 11-6 to give Wayzata an 8-7 win over the Spartans.

“It was an incredibly gutsy and spirited effort” Matias’ father, Mick Maule said. “What a great future lies ahead.”

The Spartans only senior is Jesse Bissen.

The Spartans found their way to the semifinals by winning their pool, by beating Hutchinson 15-0 and beating host school Holy Angeles 14-1. The pool win in the morning placed the team into the championship bracket with 11 other schools in the afternoon.

In championship play, play continues until one team reaches the eight-win mark. The Spartans had two great wins over Rochester Mayo and Benilde Saint Margaret’s, both by 8-3 scores. The win over Benilde was great, as the Red Knights have knocked the Spartans out in several State Championships.

In the end, Seidenfeld’s prediction ended up being right, as Wayzata ended Mounds View’s three-year reign in the finals, while The Spartans lost to Eagan 8-5 for third place.

In girls play, seniors Katie Kimmes and Megan Geelan both won matches in the girls division, but could not get a team victory losing 3-2 in their last three matches. Geelan is committed to St. Olaf this fall while Kimmes is committed to the University of Missouri. Their leadership will be missed. Both players improved immensely during the season. Mounds View won the Girls Championship for the fourth year in a row.