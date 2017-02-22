Boys basketball splits on the road

BY TIM BOSER

FOR THE LAKER

On Feb. 9, the White Hawks traveled to Dassel-Cokato High School to take on the Chargers. The Chargers came out of the gates fast to mount a 10-point lead by the middle of the first half, but the White Hawks came back strong to take a one point lead into half time. The White Hawks opened the second half with the ball and the hopes of increasing the lead. The White Hawks increased their lead to six before a seven minute scoring drought allowed the Chargers to mount an 11 point lead, which they maintained to the end of the game. The final score ended with the Chargers on top, 61-49.

Jack Kraay lead the White Hawks in scoring with 11 points on 50 percent shooting.

“We ran out of steam in the second half and went on a seven minute scoring drought which allowed DC to not only take the lead, but to extend the lead,” Coach Wade Hokenson said. “When we couldn’t score we also stopped playing defense and those are the times you really have to depend on your defense to keep you in the game.”

On Feb. 13, the White Hawks played a non-conference game at South St. Paul High School. The White Hawks came out strong to take a nine point lead early in the first half, but the Packers came back to pull ahead by two at the break. The game stayed close early in the second half with the lead changing hands multiple times. The White Hawks then got on a roll and went up by 14 points with timely shooting and a strong inside game. The White Hawks held off a late rush by the Packers to win 77-70.

The White Hawks had several players scoring in double figures to help them attain their highest point total of the season. Evan Dahl led all White Hawks scorers with 20 points on 64 percent shooting overall and a whopping 67 percent from threes.

“The game was back and forth all night,” Hokeson said after the game. “We built ourselves a double digit lead with two minutes left and they cut it to four with a minute left. Hopefully this game will help the team regain some confidence going down the stretch of the season.”

Parents Night is coming up on Feb. 16 versus Rockford.