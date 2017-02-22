Orono sends alpine, Nordic skiers to state

Alpine The Orono Apline Ski team (left to right): Rosie Hust, Jane Guidera, Camille Kuznik, Cami Reese, Coach Heidi Butler, Hanna McDonnell, Cordelia Sherwood and Riviera Wock. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Girls Alpine Ski Team skied to an impressive first-place finish in the MSHSL Section Five Ski Tournament on Feb. 9 at Afton Alps. The team will advance to the state competition at Giant’s Ridge on Feb. 15, along with the Minnetonka girls team.

“Section Five is loaded with fast skiers for both boys and girls. The girls turned up the heat on a very tough course and ski beautifully. I could not be more proud of them,” Orono Head Coach Heidi Butler said.

Senior Rosie Hust laid down the fastest runs on each course to lead Orono and take first place for the girls. Camille Kuznik took fifth place, followed by a tight pack of Cordelia Sherwood (12th), Cami Reese (13th) and Hanna McDonnell (14th), and Jane Guidera (46th). Riviera Wock was the alternate.

On the boys side the Spartans skied to a ninth-place finish. Senior Kyle Cadwallader topped the boys’ finishes with a 33rd place finish. Following was Jackson Zilverberg with a 39th overall finish and third fastest overall time on run two, Nick Gabrielson (45th), Sam Bartel (50th), Liam LaBelle (51st) and Charlie Kotula (56th). Jack Swenson was the alternate.

“The boys posted some great times and skied very well, but the field was deep. I’m proud of them as well. It’s been a great season!” Coach Butler said.

Thirteen teams participated for the boys and girls. Minnetonka and Breck boys’ teams will advance to the state tournament.

The Orono Alpine Ski Team was led by captains Kyle Cadwallader, Ben Gillund, Helen McDonnell and Cami Reese.

Nordic

By MARTHA AVERY

FOR THE PIONEER Captain Justin Whyte and Captain Grace Leslie State qualifiers, will be representing Orono at the State Championships Feb. 16. (Submitted photo)

Feb. 8 was a clear and cold day at Hyland Park where 12 very competitive teams gathered for the Section 6 Nordic Skiing Championships. With the wind chill at 0 degrees, spandex-clad racers braced themselves for a 5K skate followed by a pursuit 5K classic. Snow conditions were good making for a fast course.

In an exciting day of racing, senior captains Grace Leslie and Justin Whyte earned finishing times to qualify individually for the upcoming State Nordic Championships at Giant’s Ridge. At the section race, the top two teams and top six finishing individuals not part of those two teams go forward to state.

The big surprise of the day was that the Orono boys team came within one point of advancing as a team to the state meet. In a tough three-way competition for second, the Robbinsdale-Armstrong boys came out ahead claiming second place while the Orono boys took third.

The girls placed fourth among the 12 teams. Robbinsdale-Armstong placed within the top two for both divisions, taking first in the girls and second in the boys. Other team wins went to the Hopkins girls in second and the Wayzata boys in first.

“The unexpected morning top skate skiing performance put the Orono boys in contention for this previously unattained feat in our team’s history,” Coach Cindy Conger exclaimed. “Even the coaches were delightfully surprised with the morning results which had Orono, Mound and Armstrong in contention for the second place team and earning a trip to the state meet. The Orono boys team put it all out on the course in the afternoon, unfortunately missing qualification to Armstrong by the narrowest of margins. The Orono coaching team was so proud of the entire team (boys and girls) for giving their full effort in the all-day pursuit race. Our (non senior) skiers left the course hungry for next season.”

Whyte finished 10th overall and fifth among the individuals with a combined time of 27:37. Leslie finished 15th overall and fourth among the individuals with a combined time of 32:47.

Just beyond the reach of state qualifying times were Orono’s juniors George Goldade at 24:41 (13th overall, seventh individual) and Kevin Cornelius at 27:48 (14th overall, eighth individual). The sixth place individual qualifier Zach Levy from Breck at 27:40 inched out Goldade by only 1.8 seconds. Sophomore Alexis Mullen also was one spot short of qualifying for state with a finishing time of 33:38 (19th overall, seventh individual).

Rounding out the boys team, senior Ronan Winkels in 23rd at 28:20, first year skier and senior Christopher Johnston in 25th at 28:42, sophomore Austin Johnson in 37th at 30:59, first year skier and senior Will Swanholm in 40th at 31:55 and alternate, first year skier and senior Aaron Patterson.

Completing the girls team were freshman Naomi Ohman in 24th at 34:29, junior Jenny Haus in 27th at 34:40, freshman Avalon Johnson in 35th at 36:08, senior captain Betsy Surver in 36th at 36:09, junior Elsa Soderstrom in 43rd at 38:23 and alternate, freshman Louise Rosenbaum.

“The wax wizards (our coaches) worked their magic on our skis and we were flying down the course,” Captain Betsy Surver said. “Everyone raced really well, with season PRs for a lot of people. There was a tangible togetherness and excitement the whole day and no matter how close a lot of people were to making it to state, I know we were all proud of how hard we worked and what we accomplished at section.”

Grace Leslie and Justin Whyte will represent Orono Nordic at the State Championships on Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, MN. Complete race results can be found on www.skinnyski.com.