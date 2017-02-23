Eugene William Tyson

Eugene W. Tyson, age 72, of Mound, formerly of Granada, died unexpectedly February 21, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, William and sister, LaVonne. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Lori (John) Lawler, Troy (Sarah) Tyson, Scott (Amy) Tyson and Lindsay (Nick) Peters; grandkids, Anna Kinnetz, Courtney (Aaron) Lamb, Leo Lawler, Gavin Tyson, William and Everly Tyson; great-granddaughter Abigail Lawler; mother, Irene; and many other loving relatives and friends.

After growing up on his family farm, he worked as a farmer for several years. He soon went to trade school and became an electrician, a proud member of local union IBEW-292.

Gene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be remembered for his generosity to his family, friends, and neighbors. His great passion was fishing, logging countless hours on the water across Minnesota, and beyond.

A service will be held Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, Commerce Blvd, in Mound with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Westonka Food Shelf. Huber Funeral and Cremation, Mound, (952)472-1716, www.huberfunerals.com.