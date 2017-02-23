MWHS boys Nordic sends skier to state

The Mound Westonka boys and girls Nordic ski team competed in the Section 6 championship meet on Feb. 8 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. The top two teams and top six individuals qualify to compete in the State Meet on February 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.

After the morning 5k freestyle race, the White Hawk boys were in second place by one point over Orono and a few points ahead of Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Wayzata boys team, the 2016 defending champions, had the top four spots in the skate race, likely locking up first place. The afternoon race was a 5k classic pursuit, where skiers’ start times are based off of their performance in the morning race.

The White Hawk boys Nordic team has sent individuals to state every year since it’s inception, but has yet to qualify for state as a team. The pressure was high and the competition was fierce. Matt Humbert had an excellent classic race passing six skiers and moved up to 15th place. Unfortunately, Charlie Reinhardt was inadvertently tripped by another competitor at the base of a large uphill. Despite recovering from his fall quickly, all of Reinhardt’s momentum was lost and he could not catch the pack to regain his position. Senior captain Noah Brammer finished in 9th place overall, qualifying for the state meet as an individual.

This is Brammer’s second trip to the state meet. After the points were tallied, the White Hawk boys team slipped to fourth place. Wayzata boys finished in first place with a commanding 392 points. The Robbinsdale Armstrong boys team came in second place with 345 points, only a one point margin over Orono, the third place team.

The White Hawk ladies were not in contention for a team trip to the state meet, but instead had a section meet of personal bests and individual accomplishments. A highlight for the ladies was having sophomore captain Liza Rice back from an extended injury that kept her sidelined all season. Rice was back in action skiing in her first and last meet of the season. Sophomore Lauren Lachenmayer skied a personal best race on Wednesday, finishing over a minute faster than her Conference Meet race from a week prior.

The White Hawk ladies have improved in leaps and bounds since the start of the season. Three of the seven varsity girls on the roster are in their rookie seasons.