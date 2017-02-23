Orono girls take down New Prague

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Senior Mattea Rice rises over New Prague’s Taylor Hustad for two of her ten points. Rice was one of four Spartans scoring ten or more points. (Submitted photo)

For most of the season, opposing teams have focused their defensive efforts on trying to stop Orono’s high-scoring duo of guards, Madeline Loder and Tori Andrew, and containing its emerging senior star center Natalie Smaron. Patiently and with continuous encouragement, Head Coach Lavesa Glover-Verhagen has encouraged the rest of the team to have the confidence to take advantage when defenses were so quick to sag off of them. While there have been flashes, on Friday, Feb. 10, the coach’s patience was fully rewarded by her team’s most balanced offensive game of the season.

In defeating New Prague 68-63, the Lady Spartans had four players score in double figures, including 10 points from senior Mattea Rice. Also in double digits was Andrew with 20 points, Loder with 18 and Smaron with 12. Sophomore point guard Jordan Case was the only starter to not reach double digits in scoring. However, when New Prague started double-teaming Andrew early, Case deftly knocked down two big three-pointers, forcing the Trojans to guard the entire floor and abandon the straight double-team on Andrew.

“It was great to see other players step up and take really good shots,” Glover-Verhagen said. “I hope this helps them gain some confidence and also realize that when they take shots like that they have the green light to shoot.”

Smaron also had 14 rebounds, recording a double-double for a school record tenth time this season. Through 21 games, the senior is averaging a double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds per game and is on pace to smash Orono’s single-season record for rebounds in a season.

Although New Prague’s Maizie Deihl remains out with a wrist injury and fellow senior Taylor Hustad left the game late with a sprained ankle, the Trojans did not go down without a fight.

After falling behind by as many as 18 points, the Trojans battled all the way back to within five points with just over a minute to go and forced the Spartans into a scramble at the end. Andrew and Loder calmly closed out the game with four consecutive free throws and the Spartans notched their 17th win on the year. The Spartans were ten-for-ten from the free throw line in the game and are shooting 73 percent as a team from the line this season.

“I am proud of how the girls are beginning to make the right decisions at the end of the games,” Glover-Verhagen said. “We are nowhere near where I’d like us to be, but even at this point we are still learning and getting better and as a coach, that is exciting.”

The Spartans have games scheduled on Feb. 14 against Holy Family and Feb. 17 against Waconia. The Holy Family game is the team-sponsored “Get Your Pink On” night to support breast cancer patients and Friday is Senior Night; seniors Ellen Nehotte, Tori Andrew, Natalie Smaron and Mattea Rice will all be recognized during that game.