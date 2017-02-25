Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

February 17, 2017

Sealed bids will be received by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2017 and opened and tabulated by the Public Works Director at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017. They will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on March 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. for the following:

3/4 Class 2 Limestone

1 1/2 Clear Limestone

1/2 Clear

1 Class 5 Limestone

Winter Washed Sand

Class 5 Recycled Conbit

Class 5 Gravel

Bids shall state the price per ton at the quarry, price per ton delivered and placed on City roads, and price per ton delivered to the City and stockpiled. Bids will also be accepted for hauling only.

Bid security in the amount of 5% for 6000 tons of Class 2 Limestone must accompany each bid. Bid security will not be required for all other products.

All bids shall be addressed to the Public Works Director, City of Independence, 1920 County Road 90, Independence, MN 55359, sealed and marked ROAD MATERIALS. No faxes will be accepted. A Certificate of Insurance is to be submitted at the time the bid is submitted.

The City of Independence reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any information herein.

Larry Ende

Public Works Director

Published in

The Pioneer

February 25, March 4, 11, 2017

655378