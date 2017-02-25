Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

LEGAL NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 at 7:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request by Watson Development LLC for approval of a conditional use permit to allow a new Starbucks Coffee shop to operate with drive-through service and outdoor patio seating on properties located at 19245 and 19285 State Highway 7.
The legal description of the property is on file at City Hall.
P.I.N. 25-117-23-41-0025 and 0027
Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.
Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department by phone at (952)960-7900, or by email to [email protected]
City of Shorewood
BRADLEY J. NIELSEN
Planning Director
Published in
The Laker
February 25, 2017
654735