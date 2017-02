Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 186,

THIRD SERIES

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 14-142 OF THE ORONO CITY CODE RELATING TO WELLHEAD PROTECTION AND PRIVATE WELLS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ORONO, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Section 14-142 of the Orono City Code is hereby repealed in its entirety.

SECTION 2. This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its passage and publication.

ADOPTED this 13th day of February, 2017 on a vote of 5 ayes and 0 nays by the City Council of Orono, Minnesota.

CITY OF ORONO

Dennis Walsh, Mayor

ATTEST:

Anna Carlson, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

February 25, 2017

654134