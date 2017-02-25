Richard “Rich” Mark Erpelding, 66

Richard (Rich) Erpelding better known as Papa by his daughter’s family, passed away at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Victoria Friday, night, Feb. 17, 2017 at the age of 66. His daughter Jesse was with him.

Rich was born on Oct. 22, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to George and Clara (Schneider) Erpelding. He grew up on the family farm in Eden Valley. After attending St. Cloud State College he served in the Army in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he married Mary White and they moved to Maryland, where he worked for the National Security Agency. Rich and Mary eventually settled in Richmond, Minnesota and Jesse was born in 1976. Rich operated a gunsmith business and his ability to repair almost anything led to a maintenance position at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

Rich became afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 52. He had to retire and Jesse and her husband David opened their home to him where he lived for almost ten years. Papa was a great addition to their family. His four grandchildren always knew his lap was available and he helped with chores around the house.

Rich is survived by his daugther, Jesse (David) Neve; grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan, Daniel, and Benjamin; sisters, Rose Fink and Janet Brown and brother, Gerald. He is survived by five nieces, including Karen Rodgers who was like a daughter to him, two nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.

Rich’s family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Emerald Crest, Dr. Sheldon Burns, Grace Hospice, and the many personal caregivers who helped Richard.

Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Church. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Tony O’Neill was Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound, Minnesota, Interment followed at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Huber Funeral Home.

