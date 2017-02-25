Spartan boys notch Valentine’s Day win

On Valentine’s Day, the Orono boys basketball team traveled to Holy Family Catholic High School to take on the Fire for the second time this season. The Spartans played Holy Family at home in late January and posted a solid win.

The Fire have been playing much better as of late and the Orono squad was expecting a tough contest.

The Spartans started out quickly and built an early 20–7 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Juniors Jarvis Thomas and Colton Codute, along with senior Noel Mshihiri were leading the way in scoring.

Orono continued their fast pace, but the Holy Family squad was not about to give up. The Fire began to answer each basket made by the Spartans and kept the game within striking distance.

Orono was getting balanced scoring from Thomas, Codute, Mshihiri as well as juniors Max Bjorklund and Griffin Sage.

At halftime, Orono maintained an eight-point advantage, 37–29.

The second half had the Orono team again coming out with an aggressive start and rebuilding their lead to 13 points with 13 minutes remaining in the contest. Aggressive defense allowed the Spartans to continue building on their lead, thanks to continued strong scoring from Thomas.

Again, the Fire were not going to give up easily. The home team kept chipping away at the Orono lead fueled by strong defense and timely three-point shooting.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Fire had reduced the Orono lead to only six points. The game remained very close, but the Spartans were able to prevail thanks to clutch free throw shooting from Bjorklund.

Thomas led all scorers with 22 points followed by Bjorklund with 15, Mshihiri with 13, and Codute with 12. Thomas and Mshihiri also led the team in rebounding with nine each.

“I thought we made some plays down the stretch against a much improved Holy Family team,” Coach Wohler said.

Orono travels to Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and hosts the Delano Tigers for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 23.