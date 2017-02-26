Minnetrista/ St. Boni Police Report (2/12-2/17)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Officers were called to a medical on Elmwood Drive.

Small piles of glass were found on County Road 110W from Wind Ridge Trail to the Mound border. County maintenance was requested for clean-up.

Monday, Feb. 13

An Inver Grove Heights male reported his phone was stolen in Minneapolis. He was able to track it to a location in Minnetrista. The phone, minus the case, was located by an officer along Highway 7 near Upland Farm.

A red pick-up was reportedly speeding east on Highway 7 from Main Street.

A St Boni resident reported receiving three phone calls in the last few days and all the numbers were disconnected when she called them back.



Tuesday, Feb. 14

The stop sign at Marsh Street and Trista Lane was reported missing.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in Minnetrista. It was found a mother and her daughter had argued. Officers mediated the situation.

A Dutchview Road resident reported someone had been in her yard overnight and had opened her vehicle door. Nothing was reported missing.

A 12-year-old St. Boni female was reported as a runaway. Another 13-year-old St Boni female was also reported missing. They are believe to be together. They were located, safe, the following day.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

A medical call was received on Elmwood Drive.

A Minnetrista male reported he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS. It is believed to have been a scam.

A loud music complaint was reported on the 5500 block of Westwood Avenue.

A driving complaint was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. The Bloomington teenaged driver was stopped and warned.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Officers responded to a verbal domestic situation on Game Farm Road.

Officers assisted in the care of a juvenile acting out on Wildwood Avenue.

An Iphone 6 was reported stolen from the high school. The Find My Phone app pointed to an address in Mound. Officers responded and retrieved the phone.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wehle Place.

A St. Boni woman reported receiving a number of harassing text messages. She was advised to block the number.

Two people in a vehicle at the WRA park after 11 p.m. were advised the park was closed.



Friday, Feb. 17

Officers met with the 20-year-old female driver of a suspicious vehicle on Tower Street.