Orono girls head into final week with 2 wins

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Orono’s Tori Andrew prepares to launch a midrange jumper against Waconia. The Senior scored thirty points in consecutive wins for the Spartans. (Submitted photo)

The Lady Spartans wrapped up week 12 of the regular season with two spirited wins against Wright County East Conference foes Holy Family and New Prague. With the wins, Orono improves to 19-4 on the year heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Valentine’s Day win against the Fire, 55-39, featured the two teams competing against each other, yet also coming together to support the Pay It Forward Fund. The fund supports a local organization that supports patients going through treatment for breast and women’s cancers. The Orono team has supported the organization for a number of years with its annual “Get Your Pink On” game. Last season, the Orono boys team also helped support the initiative with their own GYPO game, which they did again this year.

When it was over, Orono came out victorious, 55-39.

Brooke Bowlin and Shea Thompson paced the Fire, with 12 and 11 points apiece. Senior Tori Andrew scored 21 points in the first half, on her way to a team-high 30 points. Andrew also grabbed 10 rebounds, notching her eighth double-double on the year.

Fellow co-captain Natalie Smaron also recorded a double-double. This game marked the tenth time this season Smaron recorded 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in the same game. Smaron increased her single season record just three days later, on Senior Night against Waconia. The senior, whom Head Coach Lavesa Glover-Verhagen calls the best rebounder she has ever seen, matched 12 points with 12 rebounds in the Feb. 17 win over Waconia. It was a game where the Spartans completely dominated the glass, finishing with a team forty-six rebounds.

“With the regular season coming to an end, I find that getting back to basics is important,” Coach Glover-Verhagen said about her team’s effort. “I want the girls to enjoy what we are doing together and make sure that we are doing all the little things, because the little things win games.”

Mattea Rice grabbed nine rebounds alongside of Smaron. Andrew hit 30 points for the second straight game, while junior Madeline Loder finished four of six shots from three-point range and 19 points and freshman Amelia Singleton had the range on a couple of deep threes, contributing six points.

Waconia’s Estelle Marker finished with Wildcat-high 12 points.

“This season has been a wonderful experience for me and I hope all that have been involved with the team,” Coach Glover-Verhagen said. “The best part is that we are just getting to the fun part, the ‘do or die part,’ where a loss means you are done. I’m still looking for us to finish out strong and come together with a renewed focus for the game and for what we should be doing to be our best.”