LTE: Local veterans push to keep big island docks

To the editor,

As a member of the Big Island Veterans Rest Camp Board of Directors, I was a leading veteran involved in the sale of the Big Island property back in 2005.

After many offers from potential buyers were reviewed and many options considered, the Big Island Veterans Camp Board zeroed in on the offer from the City of Orono, because of the partnership of City of Orono, The Minnehaha Watershed District and the MN Legislature all agreeing that the island would be kept in its natural state. A commitment was also made that Minnesota veterans would continue to be welcomed to visit the island and easy access would be made possible. In addition, Mr. Gabriel. Jabbour was named to be the liaison between the city and the V4V Board (MN Veterans 4 Veterans Trust Fund), to plan how that access would be assured, safe and ensure the commitment and understanding met our expectations.

After the sale, dialogue continued between the V4V Trust and the city and thanks to the city, along with some generous donors, some beautiful docks were installed. The V4V Board, the Governor, and officials of the MNDVA (MN Dept of Veterans Affairs) actually visited the island several times via the Minnehaha to see the results of the commitment.

Over the years since, groups of veterans and their families and veterans organizations have visited the island and the docks provided outstanding access to the park.

My main reason for this letter is that the sale of the island was made with the assurances by the City of Orono, the Watershed District and legislators involved that easy and safe access to the island for veterans, including disabled veterans would be provided. The removal of the docks on Big Island is a breach to the commitment made. I ask that you continue to honor that commitment to our veterans.

Dean Ascheman, Chairman

MN Veterans 4 Veterans Trust Fund

Former member of the Veterans Camp Board