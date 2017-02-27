OHS students master market through game

Three teams of ninth grade students at Orono High School placed in the top-three spots in the middle school division of The Stock Market Game (SMG), a national interactive educational tool used in grades 4-12 in subjects such as math, social studies, and business education. These students are among the nearly 4,000 Minnesota students who participated in the fall session of the program.

Student teams participating in The SMG are given a virtual $100,000 to invest over a fourteen-week period while competing with other Minnesota students. Each team receives online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees, interest, and team rankings, allowing students to learn both the struggles and the rewards of investing.

“The SMG is unique in that the students are learning these critical skills by actually doing. Students can see the consequences of the choices they make while investing, and it is on the students to develop a plan to respond to these consequences,” said Greg Orvik, The SMG Program Manager at BestPrep.

The SMG is run nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by the nonprofit BestPrep. The online simulation expands students’ financial literacy skills by teaching prudent financial planning and money management through firsthand experience, and engages students through technology.

The fall session of The SMG concluded with an awards ceremony at Wells Fargo in downtown Minneapolis on Jan. 13, where awards were given to the top teams in each age division. This year, financial support from lead sponsor Wells Fargo Advisors, Allianz Life, and RBC Wealth Management funded all Minnesota student team participation fees so that Minnesota students could participate at no cost to their school. The program runs each school year with yearlong, fall, spring and late spring sessions.

For more information about The SMG, contact Greg Orvik at 763.233.6328 or [email protected]