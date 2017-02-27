OHS students represent at district DECA conference

Chloe Chumbler serves as Orono’s District Officer Representative. (Submitted photo)

Wayzata High School hosted the DECA District VI Conference pitting 608 participants from seven west metro schools against one another.At the conference, Orono’s DECA chapter, consisting of 100 juniors and seniors, brought their exemplary projects to the conference in hopes of qualifying for state meet in their events. DECA is club program in schools across the world that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in business and marketing.

The students competed for a one of the coveted spots qualifying the competitor for the Minnesota State DECA Conference, which they could obtain by placing in the top eight of their event categories. The Orono delegation represented themselves well, advancing 60 state qualifiers, 32 double qualified and five students triple qualified. The senior triple qualifiers include Paige Condon, Claire Hrusovsky, Maddie Marquis, Jacob Ragan and Molly Swenson.

Kristen Rascher, a junior and DECA team member, partnered with junior Audrey Martin and spent “several full days of working to put together visuals” in addition to “a lot of after school time to put together the actual paper.” The hard work paid off when their names were called to stage to receive a medallion, identifying the duo as state qualifiers.

“The ceremony was really exciting, and everyone was anxious and excited at the same time,” junior Thomas Lecy said. On Sunday, Lecy competed in both Marketing Management Roleplay, and International Business Plan. Lecy found himself having success in both categories, and went on stage to receive his awards. Being called up he realized DECA was “a really cool experience to have everyone around you” and he found “you can’t help but smile.”

The State Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis on March 19-21. The competitors will stay and compete at the hotel and learn within the weekend if they advance to the International DECA competition. Only the top three competitors in each category will continue in the competition.

“The most rewarding part is seeing kids experience success,” DECA teacher Keith Jurek said. Even students who don’t move on in competition will “carry with them their skills and abilities [to do business]” according to Jurek.

The 60 Orono High School students advancing in various categories to the state competition will need to spend countless hours outside of school perfecting their projects for the Minnesota State DECA competition.