2017 Moonlight Trail Night gets a new route

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected]

Warmer weather is putting a damper on beloved winter activities on Lake Minnetonka, but snow or not, the 2017 Westonka Community and Commerce’s Moonlight Trail Night is a go.

“This community event is a great time for everyone to come out, walk the trail and enjoy the outdoors, even during the winter,” Organizer Karen King said. “We want to have a fun-filled evening for everyone. It really is a great event.”

The 2017 Westonka Community and Commerce Moonlight Trail Night will take place on March 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. If there is snow on the ground, participants are welcome to cross country ski or snow shoe the route, and if not, the plan is for people to walk the trail system.

This year’s route has changed because of the Metropolitan Council’s sewer project and starts at Dakota Junction, where there will be a private hot cocoa party by the fire pit. The route will continue through to Minnetonka Drive-In and the Mound Transit Center, where there will be food and drink available for sale by the Mound American Legion and chili available for purchase at the Drive-In.

King said her favorite part of the event is seeing so many of the community members coming together.

“We all work together to network and make every community event a success,” King said. “That’s why I love living and working in a small town.”

More than 400 luminaries will light the path for the community. A DJ booth will be set up at the transit center and River Valley Church Acoustic Band will be set up on Fairview Lane and Minnetonka Drive-In will also provide music.

For people looking warm up while watching some live entertainment, there will be two fire dance performances provided by Maund Entertainment, sponsored by Moss and Barnett, and Surfside Bar and Grill at the transit center as well.

There are 24 sponsors for the events, many of whom will have booths and tents set up at the Mound Transit Center with snacks, games and giveaways. Westonka Community and Commerce members, Mound Westonka High School, Mound Public Works, Orono Police Department and the Mound Fire Department are all volunteering to help the evening run smoothly.

“We want to thank our sponsors for their support because without them, Westonka Community and Commerce would not be able to put on these events,” she said. “And thank you to our volunteers because without them our events would not happen.”