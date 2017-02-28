Boys basketball drop game against Rockford Rockets

The Mound Westonka boys basketball team entered their home game on Feb. 16 against the Rockford Rockets with the goal of avenging a loss earlier in the season at Rockford. Unfortunately, the Rockets had other plans and came out strong in the first few minutes of the game to take a 16-2 lead. The Whitehawks battled back to come within six at halftime with stout defense and improved shooting, but Rockford went on a 19-0 run coming out of the break to take a commanding lead. In the end, the Rockets won 73-45.

Santi Phommahaxay and Evan Dahl led the Whitehawks in scoring with 11 point each. Phommahaxay was perfect from the field on 3 for 3 shooting and 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Other White Hawks in the scoring column: Treavon McClennon-Nystrom (8 points, 9 rebounds), Dameon Jones (5 points), Nico Phommahaxay (5 points), Isaiah Dempsey (2 points), Ryan Bunker (2 points) and Marshall Boser (1 point, 5 rebounds).

Coach Wade Hokenson recounted the game: “We started the game really flat and Rockford took advantage with some hot shooting. They were able to climb back into the game and only trailed by 6 at halftime, but another poor start to the second half dug us a hole we couldn’t get out of. It’s hard for a young team to understand the importance of starting each half with energy. As we become more experienced we will grow to understand what it takes to compete on a nightly basis at the varsity level.”