SportsUncategorized

Boys basketball drop game against Rockford Rockets

By

The Mound Westonka boys basketball team entered their home game on Feb. 16 against the Rockford Rockets with the goal of avenging a loss earlier in the season at Rockford. Unfortunately, the Rockets had other plans and came out strong in the first few minutes of the game to take a 16-2 lead. The Whitehawks battled back to come within six at halftime with stout defense and improved shooting, but Rockford went on a 19-0 run coming out of the break to take a commanding lead. In the end, the Rockets won 73-45.

Santi Phommahaxay and Evan Dahl led the Whitehawks in scoring with 11 point each. Phommahaxay was perfect from the field on 3 for 3 shooting and 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Other White Hawks in the scoring column: Treavon McClennon-Nystrom (8 points, 9 rebounds), Dameon Jones (5 points), Nico Phommahaxay (5 points), Isaiah Dempsey (2 points), Ryan Bunker (2 points) and Marshall Boser (1 point, 5 rebounds).

Coach Wade Hokenson recounted the game: “We started the game really flat and Rockford took advantage with some hot shooting. They were able to climb back into the game and only trailed by 6 at halftime, but another poor start to the second half dug us a hole we couldn’t get out of. It’s hard for a young team to understand the importance of starting each half with energy. As we become more experienced we will grow to understand what it takes to compete on a nightly basis at the varsity level.”