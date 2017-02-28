Hennepin County hosts Geo:Code conference

By Christiaan Tarbox

Sun Post Newspapers

A two-day conference connecting Hennepin County residents and information regarding open data will be hosted the first weekend of March.

Geo:Code 2017, a community-generated conference that will inform and engage residents on the topics of coding and transparency in government and technology, will return for the third year in a row Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at the Hennepin County Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, downtown Minneapolis.

The conference aims to connect residents, geographers and technologists to innovate and create better solutions to help improve public services and grant residents better access to government data.

“This year, we have expanded Geo:Code to engage even more residents. Everyone is welcome, whether or not they have technological expertise,” said event coordinator Andrew Rose. “The event is a time to brainstorm how to make public services more accessible and inclusive – that is why it is important for people with all interests and backgrounds to participate.”

The 2017 edition of the event will feature two conference tracks. The first will be County Camp, which will feature presentations on open data, geography and citizen engagement. The second will be Code Space, a “code-a-thon” challenge for attendees to build a website or application using open data. Attendees are encouraged to take part in either or both tracks.

The Saturday, March 4 conference will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Sunday, March 5 conference is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees.

To register, visit hennepin.us/geocode.